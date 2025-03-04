Strive to make Anantapur free off child marriages: Collector Vinod

Anantapur: District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V has called for making Anantapur free of child marriages. On Monday, he unveiled posters ‘Ananta Free of Child Marriages’ under the auspices of ICDS at Anantapur Collectorate.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that child marriage is a crime as per law and that Child Marriage Prohibition Act 2006 should be strictly implemented. Violation of the law will result in two years in jail, a fine of Rs One lakh or both. He said child marriages are a hindrance to progress and survival and suggested widespread awareness should be created on child marriages. Later, the officials took a pledge to work towards preventing child marriages. Later, the Collector signed the poster prepared on the occasion of the International Women’s Day week celebrations.

Later, Collector Vinod Kumar unveiled posters of National Animal Disease Control Scheme under the auspices of Animal Husbandry department. He suggested that the distemper vaccination programme and the brucellosis vaccination programme should be conducted from March 1 to 31, timely vaccination of livestock, eradication of diseases and economic progress should be achieved.

Joint Collector Shiv Narayan Sharma, DRO A Malola, Forest Settlement Officer Ramakrishna Reddy, Special Deputy Collectors Thippenayak, Mallikarjuna, Anand, ICDS PD Sridevi, DCPO Manjunath, Animal Husbandry Department JD Venkataswamy, and district officials participated in this programme.