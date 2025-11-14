Strive to strengthen TDP: Kotamreddy

Nellore: Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy has appealed party cadres to strengthen TDP for repeating same thumping victory in 2029 elections.

He welcomed several YSRCP leaders including V Sivakumar Reddy and M Ramesh Reddy along with their associates from Kothavellanti village of Nellore rural mandal into TDP on Thursday. Kotamreddy said people are happy as the TDP-led government is implementing several welfare programmes for the benefit of all sections. At the same time, he urged party functionaries to strive hard to bring government welfare programmes to all people.

The MLA assured to take steps for the development of party functionaries, who joined TDP on Thursday.