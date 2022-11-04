Student brutally beaten by fellow students in an engineering college in Bhimavaram

An atrocity took place in the Bhimavaram SRKR Engineering College hostel where a student was attacked with sticks by fellow students and severely beaten due to a clash between students. A student named Ankit was attacked by fellow students and attacked with iron box in the chest. This incident took place two days ago and came to light late.

It is learned that they continued to beat the victim with sticks even though he begged them to please. In this process, Ankit got seriously injured and was shifted to Bhimavaram hospital.

The police received information about the incident. He said that a case has been registered against the four students and investigation is underway.