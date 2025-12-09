Students cautioned against using mobiles while driving

Vijayawada: A road safety awareness seminar was organised at Vikas College of Engineering and Technology at Nunna near Vijayawada, with the support of Varun Motors, Vijayawada. The programme aimed to educate students on the rising number of road accidents caused by over-speeding, lack of alertness, and mobile phone usage while driving.

Varun Kumar, Manager at Varun Motors, delivered a detailed PowerPoint presentation explaining key technical aspects of safe driving.

He also stressed the need for students to check road conditions, ensure proper lighting of their vehicles, and adopt safe driving practices to avoid mishaps. Vikas College Principal Dr Ch VS Parameswara Rao said that many accidents could be prevented if drivers remain vigilant and follow road safety norms.

Vikas College of Engineering and Technology Chairman Naredla Narsireddy and Director N Keerthi requested Varun Motors to organise similar awareness sessions for other students and college bus drivers. The speakers felicitated Varun Kumar. NSS Programme Officer Durga Prasad, Transport Manager Prof MV Anjaneyulu, and around 250 first-year engineering students participated.