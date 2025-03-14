Students display innovative projects at Hackathon

Visakhapatnam : A number of technology based projects were displayed by students at the ‘AI and Beyond: Innovative X2K25 Hackathon.’

Organised by Avanthi Group of Colleges, projects such as virtual dressing room, solar space weather and climate impact, robotic arm, WiFi-based voice control robot, electrical bicycle, IoT-based solar monitoring system, coin-based mobile charging stations were put up by the students. Use of drones to navigate narrow spaces was also exhibited as part of the project presentation.

After going through the exhibits, former minister and chairman of Avanthi Educational Institutions Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao encouraged the students to focus on modern technological skills and build a better future meeting changing needs. He said that artificial intelligence will have a great impact in every field.

Addressing students, CEO of Prospect Technologies Private Limited Sudhakar Pantula explained to the students to build skills in scientific and technological fields and improve their expertise through experimenting.

Founder managing director of the Digifac Services Private Limited, P Amal Raj, vice president, Insperidge IT Solutions,

COO, APDTI Network Kumar VMS Akarapu, among others, shared insights into emerging technologies.

The hackathon included an exhibition of projects, paper and poster presentations.

Winners of various competitions were awarded prizes and certificates. Principal B Muralikrishna, director A Chandrasekhar, among others, participated.