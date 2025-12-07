Students showcase creativity at science fair

Tirupati: The two-day Children’s Science Festival began on Saturday at the Regional Science Centre (RSC), Tirupati, marking a spirited celebration of Children’s Day. Organised in collaboration with Tirupati Balotsavam, the fourth edition of the festival aims to spark curiosity and encourage young minds to explore science through a mix of exhibitions and competitions.

Nearly 70 STEM models from schools in and around Tirupati are on display at the Science Fair, giving students a chance to present their work to visitors. The Science Drama contest features around 35 performances on topics including Women in Science, Inventions that Changed the Course of Mankind, and Plastic Pollution. This year, a new Ideathon has been introduced, where students are presenting ideas related to sustainability, social issues, and practical solutions.

The festival was inaugurated on Saturday morning by IIT Tirupati Director Dr K N Satyanarayana. He visited the exhibits and interacted with the students, appreciating their interest in science. In his address, he said that events like these help students develop a scientific mindset and encouraged them to think beyond textbooks. He also noted that Tirupati is emerging as an educational hub with several major institutions.

The event was presided over by Tenkayala Damodaram, while Mallarapu Nagarjuna of Balotsavam was also present. The Science Fair models and drama performances will continue at the centre until Sunday and are open for visitors, offering children an opportunity to showcase their ideas and creativity.