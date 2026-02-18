BJP only alternative in Telangana, says Ramchander Rao

BJP State unit President N Ramchander Rao expressed gratitude to party workers for their relentless efforts in building a pro‑BJP atmosphere across Telangana. Addressing the State Level Workshop of the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shikshana Mahabhiyan‑2026 at the party’s state office on Tuesday, Rao said the workers had firmly instilled the belief among the people that the BJP is the only alternative in the state.

The workshop, part of the party’s largest political training programme, was designed to provide training to every worker from the polling booth level to the national level. Rao congratulated every worker and leader for upholding the trust of the people and emphasised that the recent Municipal and Corporation election results were a clear testament to the BJP’s growth. He noted with pride that the party secured key positions such as Chairman, Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Vice‑Chairman.

Rao lauded the efforts of party leaders in Narayanpet, who worked tirelessly to secure the chairperson post. He also highlighted the historic victory in Bhainsa Municipality, where the BJP “shattered the arrogance of those who claimed this is our territory” and hoisted the saffron flag. He congratulated all those responsible for this achievement.

He stressed that the BJP has grown into the world’s largest political party with nearly 14 crore members, but its true strength lies in its dedicated workers. Unlike other parties, which he described as family‑run entities without clear ideologies, Rao said the BJP democratically conducts every election and process.

Recalling the party’s journey from the Bharatiya Jana Sangh after independence to the present, Rao said the BJP has endured countless obstacles and sacrifices, including attacks on workers in Communist‑ruled states, yet never abandoned its ideology or patriotism.

The state BJP chief said the purpose of the Mahabhiyan is to make every worker ideologically robust, prepare them organisationally for upcoming elections, and lead the BJP to power in Telangana. The workshop also provided insights into party ideologies, guidance on contemporary political issues, and detailed action plans to strengthen the organisation.

The event was attended by BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, State In‑charge Abhay Patil, State General Secretaries Dr N Gautham Rao, Virender Goud and Vemula Ashok, State Organisational General Secretary Chandrasekhar Tiwari, State Vice-President Kasam Venkateshwarlu, senior leader Amarnath Sarangula, state office bearers, district presidents and district in charges.