TG EAPCET‑2026: JNTU Hyd releases exam schedule



Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH), on behalf of the Telangana Council for Higher Education (TGCHE), has officially announced the schedule and guidelines for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET‑2026). Addressing the media on Tuesday, Convener Prof K Vijaya Kumar Reddy detailed the examination plan, application process and candidate instructions.

The Agriculture and Pharmacy stream will be held on May 4 and 5, while the Engineering stream will take place from May 9 to 11, with two sessions daily from 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm.

The registration fee is Rs 500 per stream for SC/ST/PH candidates and Rs 900 per stream for others. Candidates opting for both streams will have to pay Rs 1,000 (SC/ST/PH) or Rs 1,800 (others).

Applications without a late fee close on April 4. Late fee options extend up to May 2, ranging from Rs 250 to Rs 10,000. An edit option for application data will be available between April 6 and 8. Hall tickets can be downloaded from April 23.

Exams will be conducted across 16 zones, including four in Hyderabad, covering areas such as Secunderabad, LB Nagar, Shamshabad and Kukatpally, along with major centres like Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam, Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar, Nizamabad, Adilabad, and Sangareddy. Candidates registering with higher late fees will be allotted centres in Hyderabad Zone IV.

Candidates must carry their hall ticket, a ballpoint pen and a valid photo identification, which includes Aadhaar, Passport, or Voter ID.

They are required to arrive 90 minutes before the exam. The CBT will be available in bilingual formats: English–Telugu or English–Urdu, with English treated as final in case of discrepancies. The exam duration is 180 minutes, with no negative marking. Preliminary scores will be displayed immediately after completion, while final ranks will be based on normalised marks.

Prof K Vijaya Kumar Reddy emphasised strict adherence to eligibility conditions and warned that incomplete or false applications will be rejected. He also clarified that multiple applications for the same stream will not be accepted.