Sumadhura Kala Niketan annual celebrations from Feb 7

Vijayawada : SumadhuraKala Niketan (Regd), a prestigious organisation with a rich legacy of 50 years would be celebrating 51st annual day at Siddhartha Auditorium in the capital city from February 7 to 9.

Speaking about the event, General Secretary of Sumadhura Kala Niketan PV Bhaskara Sarma informed that comedy playlet competitions will be the highlight of the celebrations.

He revealed that 25 entries have been received from various cities, including Arasavalli, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Pithapuram, P Rayavaram, Vijayawada, Guntur, Nellore, Hyderabad, and Warangal. To ensure a high standard of competition, a scrutiny panel comprising Dr D Kailasa Rao, P Suryanarayana Murthy, and EV Sagar has been appointed to review 25 submissions. The panel will visit various locations to assess the playlets before finalising the list of entries to be staged during the three-day event. The final list of selected playlets will be announced on January 22. Sarma added that the competitions are being organised in collaboration with Siddhartha Academy.