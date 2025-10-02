Super savings for farmers with GST reforms

Vijayawada: NTR district joint collector S Ilakkiya has said that the new Super GST reforms would greatly benefit farmers and those engaged in the agricultural sector. She highlighted the advantages of GST 2.0 for farmers.

On the directions from the state government, Joint Collector Ilakkiya convened an awareness rally and meeting with farmers at Nunna of Vijayawada Rural Mandal within the NTR district on Wednesday. Interestingly, farmers organised a rally with tractors and bikes. She went door to door and explained how Super GST will help farmers.

Addressing the gathering, she explained that the new GST would levy only five percent tax on goods and tools used in agriculture and allied sectors. Farmers would particularly benefit from the reduced tax on items such as drip irrigation systems and other farming equipment, she said.

“Super GST is expected to improve the living standards of farmers by reducing input costs and promoting efficiency in agricultural practices,” the Joint Collector said.

Nunna Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society (PACS) President Kalakoti Srinivasa Reddy, Vijayawada Rural Agriculture Officer K Raghuram and others were present.