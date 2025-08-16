‘Super Six' poll promises superhit, says CM Naidu

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said the ‘Super Six’ set of poll promises made by the TDP-led NDA in the state was a ‘superhit’.

Addressing the gathering after hoisting the national flag as part of the 79th Independence Day celebrations, Naidu said that with a 94 per cent strike rate, Andhra people created a "silent revolution" and brought the NDA to power in the state in the 2024 polls.

"The coalition government is a government for the poor. We are spending thousands of crores of rupees to raise the living standards of the people and uplift the poorer sections through welfare schemes," said Naidu.

During the last one year, with focus on welfare, development, and good governance, the NDA government got great satisfaction in serving the people, he noted. "I am saying this today with humility and pride.

The coalition government is offering unmatched welfare assistance. There is no obstacle to development. There are unprecedented efforts for good governance. This is a record.

This is an all-time record," he said. "We have made our main election promises, the Super Six, a super hit. We have given a new definition to welfare governance by supporting ewvery community, every region, every family, and every citizen," he said. The Chief Minister said that technology was the game changer for the state. “Efforts are on to attract investment and give boost to promote technology and industries in the state”. Chandrababu Naidu said the governments were not just about meeting the immediate needs of the people; they must also provide a golden future and create opportunities. “For this, any government or leader must work with a vision.”

Observing that the 'dream capital city' of Amaravati had been restarted with the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Naidu said the government was working towards shaping it as a world class capital.

The Chief Minister recounted: “In 1995, we spoke about IT, promoted it, and showed results. Today, in 2025, we are talking about a Quantum Valley and using AI in governance. We are bringing radical changes to public services using DataLake and AWARE. Amaravati will become the Quantum Valley of the country, like the Silicon Valley in the US. The Quantum Computing Valley services will commence from January 2026. IT and data centers are coming to north Andhra. We are bringing defence, space, aerospace, drone, automobile, and electronics industries to Rayalaseema”.

Chandrababu Naidu continued: “We are working for the development of all regions. We have introduced 6 new policies to attract investments in the IT and electronics sectors. Major IT companies like Google, TCS, and Cognizant have come forward to invest in Andhra Pradesh. We are establishing the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub in Amaravati. Hubs are being set up in Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Vijayawada, Tirupati, and Anantapur under a hub-and-spoke model.”

“We are establishing a 'Global Leadership Center' in Amaravati. We have extensively integrated technology into public administration. We have brought innovation to governance through WhatsApp governance 'Mana Mithra', providing 700 citizen services. I am reminded of the words of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, ‘Society is the temple, people are the Gods’. We are following in his footsteps.”

The Chief Minister highlighted the polices of the coalition government explaining the progress of irrigation projects, development of infrastructure, including ports, giving priority for education, medical and health, and implementation of NTR Vaidya Seva. He said that the AP government was working towards building ‘Swarnandhra’ as part of the Viksit Bharat -- the aim of PM Narendra Modi.

Billing Polavaram Project as the lifeline of Andhra Pradesh, Naidu promised to complete it by December 2027. To make Rayalaseema fertile, Naidu said the state has decided to divert surplus Godavari water from Polavaram to Banakacherla, using only the water that would otherwise flow wastefully into the sea.

The Chief Minister slammed the previous YSRCP government for allegedly pushing the state into debts. Naidu alleged that the previous YSRCP government destroyed the state over the past five years and tarnished the state's brand image. The state plunged into a debt of Rs 10.30 lakh crore, he said.