Supreme Court Chief Justice DY Chandrachud Visits Tirumala, Offers Prayers

Supreme Court Chief Justice DY Chandrachud Visits Tirumala, Offers Prayers
Chief Justice of India, Justice DY Chandrachud, paid a visit to the Tirumala Srivari Temple, where he was warmly welcomed by TTD EO at the Vaikuntham Queue Complex.

Chief Justice of India, Justice DY Chandrachud, paid a visit to the Tirumala Srivari Temple, where he was warmly welcomed by TTD EO at the Vaikuntham Queue Complex. During his visit, Justice Chandrachud took the opportunity to offer prayers at the sanctum sanctorum, seeking blessings at the revered shrine.

Following the prayers, scholars from the temple blessed the Chief Justice's family members in Ranganayakula Mandapam, further enriching the spiritual experience. In a gesture of reverence, TTD EO Shyamala Rao presented Justice Chandrachud with a portrait of Swami along with theertha prasadams.

