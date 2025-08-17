Suspected terror operative detained in Dharmavaram

Dharmavaram: In a significant catch, the police in Dharmavaram town of Sri Sathya Sai district on Friday detained a man identified as Sheikh Noor Mohammad on suspicion of having links to Pakistan-based terror groups.

The arrest comes close on the heels of authorities in Vizianagaram district foiling a terror plot by arresting a suspected sympathiser and his associate. According to Penukonda DSP Narasingappa, Noor, a cook at a local hotel in Kota Colony, was taken into custody for questioning following intelligence inputs.

During a search of his residence subsequently, investigators reportedly seized 16 SIM cards and sent them for forensic examination. The authorities are analysing his social media accounts to uncover any connections to extremist groups. Police seized some ‘radical literature’ works also from Noor.

Sources indicate that Noor is being interrogated about his links to previously arrested suspects and his potential role in supporting or facilitating extremist activities. The police are also examining his local contacts and financial transactions to determine the extent of his circles.

“He (Mohammed) only consumed content and got influenced but didn’t execute any act or perhaps didn’t get a chance. Training could have radicalised him...,” Dharmavaram in-charge sub-divisional police officer U Narsingappa told a news agency.

According to the police, Noor is an Indian citizen and a native of Dharmavaram and his forefathers also belong to the same place, ruling out foreign origin concerns.

Officials stated that the operation is part of ongoing efforts to dismantle terror sleeper cells and prevent extremist activities in Andhra Pradesh. Further arrests have not been ruled out.

Police have booked Sheikh Noor Mohammad under provisions relating to sedition and charged him under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for his alleged ties to terror outfits.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Noor was an active member of numerous WhatsApp and Facebook groups associated with terrorist organisations, including Jaish-e-Mohammed.

He is accused of posting on his social media handles provocative messages intended to radicalise and lure youth into extremist activities.

Authorities confirmed that Noor’s actions posed a serious threat to national security. He was to be produced before the Kadiri court later on Saturday.

Further investigations are underway to trace Noor’s network and determine the full extent of his involvement with terror groups.