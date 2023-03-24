Suspended MLA had been sore at party top brass

For the first time in the district, the YSRCP leadership has suspended Tadikonda MLA Dr Undavalli Sridevi for allegedly voting in favour of a TDP candidate in the MLC elections. The party issued orders to this effect. The MLA supported the idea of three capitals and supported it both in the Assembly and outside also and actively participated in the party programmes. The YSRCP recently appointed Kathera Suresh as party in-charge for Tadikonda Assembly constituency. The party's decision of suspension indicated that there is no chance for the sitting MLA Dr Undavalli Sridevi to get a party ticket to contest in the coming Assembly elections. There is no chance for her to get the party ticket in TDP also.





According to information, farmers, who gave their valuable lands for the construction of the State capital Amaravati, are demanding the YSRCP government to complete the construction of the capital. The construction of MLA, MLC, IAS officers' quarters are yet to be completed. The suspended MLA was unable to give reply to the questions raised by the Opposition TDP and Left leaders in the constituency. In spite of it, she had been supporting three capitals announced by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Vexed with the attitude of the party, she voted in favour of the TDP candidate in the MLC election, it is learnt.