SVBC lauded for playing key role in spreading Sanatana Dharma
Tirupati : Acharya Krishna Murty, Vice-Chancellor of National Sanskrit University, said on Saturday that Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel is successfully playing a key role in spreading the ancient Hindu Sanatana Dharmic knowledge across the globe through a series of programmes.
Participating in the 16th anniversary celebrations of the SVBC, the VC complimented the channel for conceiving attractive religious programmes for devotees which included right from Suprabatham to Ekantha Seva at Srivari temple.
The programme ‘Sanskritam Nerchukundam’ jointly produced by the university and the TTD has become very popular among Sanskrit lovers and beginners.
Acharya Rani Sadasiva Murti, the VC of SV Vedic University, said the programmes of SVBC are being followed by Srivari devotees spread across the globe.
SVBC CEO Shanmukh Kumar highlighted various innovative religious programmes telecast by the SVBC and their huge popularity among the devotees. Besides, he also explained the popularity of SVBC YouTube and online radio.
Thereafter, prizes were distributed to the winners of several competitions held for the employees of SVBC as part of the anniversary celebrations on the occasion. The event commenced after offering prayers to the idol of Sri Venkateswara Swamy at the SVBC office premises in Tirupati on Saturday.