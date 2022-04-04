SVIMS, Tata Cancer Hospital to be upgraded as regional cancer centres

Tirupati: TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy said on Sunday that the State government has decided to upgrade the functioning of SVIMS cancer hospital and also the Tata Cancer Hospital coming up here as regional cancer centres for providing world-class facilities for cancer treatment.

Speaking after his visit to the oncology wing of SVIMS and also Tata cancer hospital under construction here on Sunday, he said eminent international cancer specialist and Advisor to AP government Dr Nori Dattatreyudu, at the behest of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had visited both hospitals last month and made many suggestions to State officials to develop both the hospitals as regional cancer centres, including upgradation of existing facilities and acquiring more equipments for SVIMS cancer hospital for expanding treatment for cancer patients.

The AP government identified Tirupati (Rayalaseema), Guntur (coastal) and Vizag (North Andhra) to set up regional cancer hospitals and improve facilities for cancer treatment.

He said while the Tata Cancer Hospital is likely to be ready for inauguration by May 1st week, the TTD is expeditiously organising recruitment of medical staff and equipment for the Oncology department at SVIMS.

It may be noted here that the TTD provided the required 25-acre land to Tata Trust to set up Sri Venkateswara Institute of Cancer Care and Advanced Research (SVICAR) and the foundation for the construction of the hospital was laid in 2018.

TTD JEOs Sada Bhargavi, Veerabrahmam, SVIMS Director Dr Vengamma, estate officer Mallikarjun, Tata Cancer Hospital in-charge Dr BR Ramanan, Dr Nageswar Reddy and TTD chief engineer Nageswar Rao were present.