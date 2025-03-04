Live
SVU Distance Education gets new Director
Tirupati: Prof V Ramesh Babu has been appointed as the in-charge Director of Distance Education Department at Sri Venkateswara University. Vice-Chancellor Prof Ch Appa Rao and Registrar Prof M Bhupathi Naidu handed over the appointment letter to him.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof Ramesh Babu stated that higher authorities have instructed to conduct pending distance education examinations at the earliest. He also mentioned that efforts are underway to issue the notification for the 2024-25 academic admissions soon.
