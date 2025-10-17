SVU launches Yuvatarang-2025

Tirupati: The three-day Yuvatarang-2025 youth festival started on a grand note at Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) here on Thursday. The event was organised by Student Welfare and Cultural Affairs Department.

Speaking at the inaugural function held at Srinivasa Auditorium, Vice-Chancellor Prof Tata Narasinga Rao said that youth is the true wealth of our nation. Stating that art and literature play an important role in shaping human values and reflect our cultural traditions, he shared his interest in music and stressed the value of cultural and sports activities in overall development.

SAAP Chairman Animini Ravi Naidu, who attended as a guest, said the State government is encouraging both sports and culture in all ways. He appreciated the university for organising this youth festival with great enthusiasm and promised financial support for improving sports facilities. He also suggested starting special arts related courses in the university.

Registrar Prof Bhupathi Naidu said Yuvatharang-2025 would help develop students’ interest in culture and strengthen unity in society. He urged students to learn at least one art form, assuring full support from the university. Film actor Kiran Abbavaram, a special guest, expressed happiness to be part of the event, adding that youth played a key role in his success and encouraged students to follow their passions with confidence.

Earlier, a colorful rally was held from Annamayya Bhavan to Srinivasa Auditorium with various cultural groups performing in vibrant costumes. Students and artists from different regions took part in the rally. Cultural competitions are being held on three stages simultaneously as part of Yuvatarang-2025. Around 30 events are being conducted in music, dance, and other art forms and prizes will be given to winners during the closing ceremony.

College Development Council Dean Chendrayudu, Principals Sudharani, Venkateswarlu, Srinivasulu, Student Welfare Director Muralidhar, Cultural Affairs Coordinator Dr Pathipati Vivek were present.