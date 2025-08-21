Swami Pushkarini reopens for devotees

Tirumala: Ahead of the annual Brahmotsavam, the renovation works of Swami Pushkarini have been completed, and the sacred temple tank, given a refreshed and attractive look, has been reopened for devotees from Wednesday.

It may be recalled that TTD began the renovation works on July 20. As part of the process, the old water was drained, and nearly 100 workers from the water works department worked tirelessly, day and night, to remove accumulated sand and moss from the tank bed and thoroughly cleanse the Pushkarini. The steps of the Pushkarini were beautified with fresh, vibrant paintings. Finally, the tank was refilled with about one crore litre of water, marking the completion of the renovation.

During the repair works, the daily ritual of Pushkarini Harathi was temporarily suspended, and devotees were not allowed into the Pushkarini for a month. From Wednesday onwards, devotees have once again been permitted to enter the sacred waters.