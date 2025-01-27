‘Swarnandhra Vision’ for prosperity of state

Vijayawada: The 76th Republic Day celebrations were held with grandeur at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada. Governor S Abdul Nazeer unfurled the national flag and received a guard of honor from the police force. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and other leaders participated in the event.

In his address, the Governor highlighted the significant mandate given to the current NDA government, reflecting the people's trust in its vision and commitment to development, as demonstrated by the Chief Minister. He said the state government has crafted an ambitious roadmap—the Swarnandhra Vision 2047—to achieve a healthy, prosperous, and joyful Andhra Pradesh. The government aims for a 15% economic growth by 2047, intending to increase the per capita income from Rs 2.68 lakh to Rs 53.34 lakh. The Governor called upon the people to join hands in this mission to create a golden Andhra Pradesh.

Among the 18 tableaux displayed during the celebrations, the Skill Development and Human Resources Development tableau won first prize, the Quality Products of Horticulture tableau secured second prize, and the Global Best Logistics of the CRDA department won third prize.

At the Assembly, Speaker Ch Ayyannapatrudu unfurled the national flag and emphasized the need for conducting assembly sessions for 75 days to facilitate in-depth discussions on people's issues. AP Legislative Council Chairman Koyye Moshen Raju stressed that welfare schemes should reach the grassroots to eliminate inequality in society and paid homage by garlanding a photo of Mahatma Gandhi.

At the AP Secretariat, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand urged everyone to adhere to the constitution. At the AP High Court, Chief Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur unfurled the national flag and received a police salute. He remarked on the judiciary's pivotal role in upholding the constitutional system.