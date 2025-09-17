‘Swasth Naari Shashakt Pariwar Abhiyan’ to begin from tomorrow

Kurnool: Aspart of the “Swasth Naari Shashakt Pariwar Abhiyan” (Special Medical Camps for Women’s Health), a review meeting was held at the District Medical and Health Officer’s (DMHO) chamber in Kurnool on Tuesday.

The meeting was chaired by DMHO Dr P Shanti Kala, State Nodal Officer and Deputy Director Ramanadham, and Ayushman Bharat Programme Officer Dr Naresh.

Officials discussed the detailed action plan for the upcoming two-week campaign scheduled to take place from September 17 to October 2 across the district.

The campaign, jointly initiated by the Central and State Governments through the Family Welfare Department, aims to improve women’s health and strengthen families under the theme “Healthy Women – Empowered Families.”

The primary objectives of the program include increasing awareness about women’s health, ensuring timely medical services, promoting nutrition, and empowering families. Officials highlighted that a healthy mother lays the foundation for a healthy family and a stronger society.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Shanti Kala said during this period, special medical camps will be organised at rural and urban health centers, sub-centers, area hospitals, and community health centers across the district.

These camps will focus on screening and treating women for heart diseases, diabetes, oral cancer, and cervical cancer. Services will also include anemia detection and treatment for women and adolescent girls, pregnancy care counseling, hemoglobin tests, sickle cell anemia screening for children, immunization for children and pregnant women, menstrual hygiene awareness, blood donation camps, and the distribution of Ayushman Health Cards. The initiative will be implemented under the supervision of the DMHO in coordination with district hospitals and government medical institutions. Multiple departments, including Health, Women and Child Welfare, Panchayat Raj, Municipal Administration, and DRDA, will collaborate to ensure smooth execution at the district, mandal, and village levels.

Key officials such as DCHS Dr Jafrulla, DLATO Dr Bhaskar, DIO Dr Nagaprasad Babu, DPMO Dr Uma, PO RBSK Dr Maheshwar Prasad, PO SCP Dr Raghu, and several others participated in the review meeting to finalize arrangements for the campaign.