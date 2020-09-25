Tadepalli: Media point opened at CM camp office

Tadepalli: A full-fledged media point with all the amenities for the convenience of the media personnel was inaugurated at the Chief Minister's camp office here on Thursday.



T Vijay Kumar Reddy, commissioner of Information and Public Relations, inaugurating the media point, appealed to the media personnel to utilise the facilities at the media point for their advantage. Referring to the facilities at the media point, the commissioner said that two computers with internet connection, WiFi, two air-conditioners, a television with cable connection and drinking water were arranged at the media point.

He said that the media personnel could meet the ministers, VIPs, representatives of various companies and people's representatives who call on the chief minister at his camp office and get their messages.

The media point was actually set up in a container outside the CM's camp office.

The commissioner appealed to the media personnel to extend suggestions to improve the facilities and further modernise it.