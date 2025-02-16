Take active part in Swachh Andhra –Swachh Divas: Collector to people

TIRUPATI: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar emphasised the importance of Swachh Andhra - Swachh Divas programme and called upon citizens, volunteers, public representatives and all sections of society to actively participate in it from the village level to the municipal level. He said that only through such dedicated efforts can the vision of Swachh Andhra – Swachh Tirupati be realised.

As part of the monthly Swachh Andhra – Swachh Divas initiative, observed on the third Saturday of every month, the Collector participated in a cleanliness drive at Tarakarama Nagar at Karakambadi Gram Panchayat, along with local representatives, officials and residents.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Venkateswar stressed the importance of conducting the programme with commitment across all panchayats, villages, municipalities and government offices.

He highlighted that each month would have a specific theme, with February focusing on ‘Source-Resource.’ He reiterated that the programme, launched the previous month, aimed to raise awareness about waste segregation at the household level.

The Collector educated the people on the importance of separating wet and dry waste at home. He encouraged residents to hand over segregated waste to sanitation workers, assuring them that waste bins would be provided to those who had not yet received them.

He elaborated on the concept of wealth from waste, explaining that vermicomposting centres process organic waste while plastic waste is recycled for use in road construction.

In recognition of their efforts, sanitation workers and Green Ambassadors were honoured with kits and shawls by the Collector and District Panchayat Officer Susila Devi.

The Collector lauded their invaluable contribution to maintaining cleanliness in the district. Concluding the event, the Collector led a Swachh Andhra pledge, encouraging all attendees to dedicate time daily to cleanliness, contribute to the State’s sanitation efforts and spread awareness on waste segregation.