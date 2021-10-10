Take part in Padayatra again, JSP suggests to CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Ongole: The Jana Sena Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar said that the YSRCP government was cheating the public and challenged Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to do Padayatra again and interact with the women and youth to secure the feedback on his rule. Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Manohar also alleged that the YSRCP leaders were involved in a land scam of Rs 20,000 crore in the name of Jagananna colonies. He clarified that the Jana Sena Party leaders will extend cooperation for the winning of BJP candidate at Budvel by-election.



The Jana Sena leader met the family of Grandhi Venkatarayudu, their party worker who died in an accident, at Nuthalapadu village in Parhuru Assembly constituency on Friday evening and presented Rs 5 lakh cheque as insurance coverage.

Manohar said that the Jana Sena is committed to new-age politics and was highlighting local issues to take them to the notice of the government. The JSP leader said that the State government failed to serve the people and was facing their ire at the ground level. He said that the government cheated the farmers, women, youth and others. Though the government has allocated Rs 14,500 crore for roads and another Rs 2000 crore for their repairs in the Budget, it has failed to spend a single rupee.

He questioned why the Guntur channel expansion works could not be completed in Prakasam district.

He pointed out that farmers are awaiting supply of irrigation water for another 50,000 acres.

BJP Prakasam district president Shaik Riyaaz, local leaders Malaga Ramesh, Pakanati Gotham Raj, Chikati Vamsi, Kancharla Sri Krishna, Bellamkonda Sai Babu and others also participated in the programme. Later, the Jana Sena leaders conducted a meeting with the local cadre and leaders of the district in Ongole.