Take steps for minorities welfare: Collector Basanth Kumar

Puttaparthi (Sathya Sai): District Collector Basanth Kumar chaired over a meeting conducted by the minorities welfare department to review the implementation of Prime Minister's 15-point programme here on Sunday. The collector enquired about the initiatives for minorities welfare and advised the authorities to take all measures for the benefit of minorities welfare.

In all welfare schemes, 15 percent of all beneficiaries should be minorities. Under PMJVK scheme, the minorities welfare committee has given its approval to multiple programmes including classrooms building, digital libraries, boys and girls hostels, indoor stadiums at Kadiri and Hindupur and Urdu schools at Penukonda.

As many as 13 proposals has been forwarded through various departments for minorities welfare. Additional SP Ramakrishna Prasad, DRO Kondaiah and minorities welfare officer Mohamed Raffi participated. Besides, DMHO Krishna Reddy, DRDA PD Narasaiah, DWAMA PD Ramanjeneyulu, LDM Sainath Reddy and Agriculture JD Subbarao were present.