Take steps to avoid water stagnation on roads

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya directed the engineering officials to take steps to avoid water stagnation on the roads.

Following the complaints from the residents of various localities on rainwater stagnation on the roads, which is causing inconvenience, the Commissioner instructed the engineering officials to take immediate steps to clear water stagnation on roads and ensure free flow.

Along with engineering and health departments officials and corporator SK Babu, the civic chief inspected various localities including STV Nagar, Venkata Reddy Nagar, Gandhipuram, Kenadi Nagar and old Tiruchanur road here on Wednesday.

It should be reminded that intermittent rains for the past few days in the pilgrim city resulted in water stagnation in many locations.

She also wanted the engineering officials to take up repair works to the damaged drains to prevent sewage water flowing on the roads. The health department should take up cleaning of drains in all wards keeping in view of the rains to avoid clogging of drains.

SE Syam Sundar, ME Thulasi Kumar, ACP Balaji, DEs Mahesh, Raju, Silpa, Sumati were present.