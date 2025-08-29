  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Take stern action against anti-social elements: DGP

Take stern action against anti-social elements: DGP
x

DGP Harish Kumar Gupta speaking at a meeting with police personnel in Nellore on Thursday

Highlights

Nellore: Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta has directed the officials to take stern action against anti-social elements to protect...

Nellore: Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta has directed the officials to take stern action against anti-social elements to protect law and order in the district. On Thursday, he enquired about the status of crime scenario with SP and DSPs here.

The DGP has instructed the police personnel not to compromise even if the lands of anti-social elements were occupied, if they fail to change their behaviour despite several warnings. He ordered them to take special care in cracking down cases related to missing women, suspicious deaths, murders, murder attempts, robberies etc in a transparent manner.

SP G Srikanth has detailed over the progress of various pending cases in the district. Guntur Range IG Sarvasresta Tripathi, Additional SP CH Diujanya, Nellore City DSP Sindhu Priya and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick