Take stern action against anti-social elements: DGP

Nellore: Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta has directed the officials to take stern action against anti-social elements to protect law and order in the district. On Thursday, he enquired about the status of crime scenario with SP and DSPs here.

The DGP has instructed the police personnel not to compromise even if the lands of anti-social elements were occupied, if they fail to change their behaviour despite several warnings. He ordered them to take special care in cracking down cases related to missing women, suspicious deaths, murders, murder attempts, robberies etc in a transparent manner.

SP G Srikanth has detailed over the progress of various pending cases in the district. Guntur Range IG Sarvasresta Tripathi, Additional SP CH Diujanya, Nellore City DSP Sindhu Priya and others were present.