Talpagiri temple decked up for Ekadasi

Nellore: Sri Talpagiri Ranganatha Swamy temple, also known as ‘Uttara Srirangam’ on the banks of Penna river in Nellore, spruced up for Mukkoti Ekadasi that falls on Friday.

Thousands of devotees from across the State and also from Tamil Nadu are expected in large numbers to have Vaikunta Dwara Darshnam in the temple. Welcome arches and barricades have been put up and temples were illuminated for the day.

According to temple chief priest E Dora Swamy, the event will start at 12 am on Friday with Vedic Pundits chanting Malevanne Pasuram and later a special programme will be organised in temple premises, marking the conclusion of Dhanurmasam on Friday.

After that, Lord Ranganatha and his Consort Goddess Lakshmi will give darshan through Uttara Dwara Darsanam around 3.50 am.

Executive Officer Alla Srinivasulu Reddy said that elaborate arrangements have been made, anticipating heavy devotee rush on the occasion.

Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, who was in Tirupati, is expected to visit the temple in the wee hours.

In the wake of stampede in Tirupati that claimed six lives on Wednesday, police administration has made heavy bando bust to avoid any untoward incidents on Friday.

SP G Krishnakanth has conducted a special meeting with the officials here on Thursday and issued instructions over initiating security measures.