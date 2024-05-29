Task force to probe into irregularities in lands allotment'

Visakhapatnam: The new government should call for a detailed probe into lands allotted for power projects by the state government along with the land grabbing of the YSRCP by forming a task force for it, said Lanka Dinakar, BJP chief spokesperson.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, the chief spokesperson Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's close associates prepared plans to loot around 4 lakh acres across the state for wind and solar power projects. "Jagan has conspired the land grabbing through Shirdi Sai Electricals and Indo Solar companies in the state. There was a quid pro quo between Jagan and Shirdi Sai Electricals and Indoso promoter Visvesvara Reddy," he pointed out.

Doubts are being raised behind allocating such large scale projects to these companies who have no experience in this field and no investment capacity, chief spokesperson shared.

Investments in these companies utilised the resources acquired by the 'J Gang' through the liquor and sand scam mafia, he pointed out. "People feel that the NDA led coalition government that will be formed after June 4 should immediately set up a special task force to investigate into the irregularities committed by Mega Engineering, Shirdi Sai Electricals, Indosol, Axis Energy Infrastructure, etc," the chief spokesperson informed.