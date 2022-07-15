TDP alleges misuse of power by YSRCP govt

Vijayawada: The TDP senior leader K Pattabhi Ram on Friday alleged that the misuse of power in the state by the ruling party has reached its peak.

Addressing the media persons at the party office in Amaravathi on Friday, Pattabhi pointed out that schools and colleges in Visakhapatnam declared holiday to make buses available for the party workers who wanted to meet the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy during his visit to the city.

He said the deputy transport commissioner has written to the district education officer (DEO) of the Visakhapatnam to declare holiday in 31 schools and 6 colleges and the buses be procured to transport party workers for the Chief Minister's meeting at the Andhra University Engineering College grounds. TDP leader questions how the collector can declare the holiday because of the visit of CM to the city.

Listing out the names of the colleges and schools that declared holiday, Mr Pattabhi asked is this the way education is being promoted in the state.

In the name of the merger of schools, the government is indirectly forcing some educational institutions to shut down their operations thus seriously hampering the future of the children, he stated.

This is for the first time schools and colleges are being closed for the Chief Minister's visit, TDP leader said and asked how such a leader, who is deliberately destroying the education system can claim to win all the 175 Assembly seats in the next elections.