TDP Announces Chairmen for 47 Market Committees in Andhra Pradesh
The process of appointing nominated posts in Andhra Pradesh is underway, with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) making a significant announcement on Friday. The party revealed the chairmen for 47 market committees, marking a crucial step in their initiative to fill a total of 705 nominated positions, which includes representatives for these committees.
In a competitive selection, TDP secured 37 chairmanship posts, while the Jana Sena party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received 8 and 2 respectively. The TDP plans to conduct a public referendum to select candidates for the remaining positions, aiming to ensure transparency and inclusivity in the nomination process.
The TDP commenced filling these nominated posts in September of last year, and is working to complete the process by the conclusion of the Mahanadu period. So far, the party has received an overwhelming response with over 60,000 applications from aspiring candidates.
The first list of nominations included 99 individuals, featuring chairmen for 20 corporations. Following this, a second list named 59 more individuals who were granted opportunities. The party is expected to announce the chairmen for the remaining market committees in the near future, continuing their recruitment efforts amidst a bustling political landscape in Andhra Pradesh.