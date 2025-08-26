TDP bid to strengthen leadership

Rajamahendravaram: TheTelugu Desam Party (TDP) is focusing on strengthening its organisational leadership and has recently appointed three-member committees to propose new parliamentary committees. A three-member committee comprising Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy, Chilakaluripeta MLA Pattipati Pulla Rao, and Kanigiri MLA Mukku Ugranarasimhareddy will be visiting Rajahmundry on Tuesday to select the leadership for the Rajahmundry parliamentary committee.

According to party sources, the committee will meet with aspirants vying for the position of parliamentary committee president, a key post to lead the party in the district. Reliable sources indicate that several prominent leaders are in the race for the position. The contenders include Erra Venugopalaraidu, a senior leader from the Kapu community, Kasi Naveen Kumar, a prominent SC leader, Boddu Venkata Ramana Chowdary, who currently serves as the RUDA Chairman, Kudupudi Sattibabu, the Settibalija Corporation Chairman, Jonnalagadda Chowdary from Kovvur and Margani Satyanarayana, a BC leader from Kadiyam mandal.

Some party leaders believe that the high command is inclined to appoint a Kapu or BC leader to the parliamentary position, citing the significant population of the Kapu, Settibalija, and Gowda communities in the district. However, it is also learned that some leaders have requested the high command not to consider corporation chairmen for party organisational posts. A key leader clarified that those who are actively involved in party activities and coordinate well with MLAs and MPs will be considered for the position, even if they hold corporation posts.

The three-member committee is expected to assess the aspirants, gauge the sentiments of various party leaders and workers, and evaluate the overall party situation in the district before submitting its report to the high command.