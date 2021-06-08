TDP decries YSRCP plot to encash Anandaiah medicine

Mangalagiri: Former minister and TDP politburo member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Monday slammed the Jagan Mohan Reddy government for adopting an oppressive agenda of filing false cases and making arrests of all those who questioned the unchecked corruption in the state.

Ramakrishnudu questioned the propriety of the ruling YSRCP leaders still interfering with the distribution of the Anandaiah Ayurvedic Covid medicine even after the High Court issued clear orders against that interference.

The ruling party leaders have not only committed contempt of the court but also started a website for the distribution of the medicine even without the permission of Anandaiah. In a statement here, the TDP leader said that if anybody raised their voice against the government's atrocities, fabricated cases were being filed without a rhyme or reason.

The YSRCP leaders tried to loot crores of rupees by starting an unauthorised website in the name of Sesrita Technologies. No case was filed against Sesrita chief Narmada Reddy for resorting to contempt of court and for opening an unauthorised website, he pointed out.

The TDP leader said that even Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhasker Reddy started his own distribution of the Anandaiah medicine. The packets were printed with the labels of Chief Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and the YSRCP leaders. Obviously, the YSRCP leaders were hell bent on creating and using spurious Ayurvedic medicines to sell them in the name of Anandaiah in order to make quick money, he alleged.

The TDP leader termed it as heinous on the part of the ruling party leaders to create all sorts of problems for Anandaiah while at the same time, trying to misuse it. The YSRCP leaders were creating problems for the patients instead of helping with the distribution of the medicine.

Ramakrishnudu decried the filing of one more 'false case' against Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar for holding the Sangam Dairy board directors' meeting at a hotel in Vijayawada. Jagan Reddy's single point agenda was obviously to close down and hand over Sangam Dairy properties to Amul. The YSRCP leaders stooped to the level of encroaching the lands of an organisation working for challenged children, he said.

The TDP leader said that great dictators like Adolf Hitler bit the dust eventually in the annals of history and the day would come when the AP people would revolt against the mindless suppression of the Jagan Reddy rule.