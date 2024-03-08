TDP District Party President Ganni Expresses Displeasure Over Ticket Allocation

The dissatisfaction among party leaders over the delay in ticket announcements and the allocation of tickets to individuals who may not have worked at the field level for as many years as others was made evident today by TDP district party president Ganni. Reports suggest that Ganni is particularly unhappy with the news that the Unguthuru ticket will be given to Janasena instead of a candidate from their own party.

It has been revealed to the media that Ganni and others within the party will be asking for a reconsideration of this decision. This move shows the deep-rooted concerns within the party over the allocation of tickets, highlighting the importance of selecting candidates who have proven themselves through years of hard work and dedication.

Furthermore, reports indicate that the Tanukulo ticket was given to TDP and allotted to Arimilli Radhakrishna, a strong contender. This decision is believed to have been made due to the belief that Vidivada Ramachandra Rao did not have the ability to win against Minister Karumuri. This move has also raised eyebrows among party members and further fueled the discontent over the ticket allocation process.

As the election season heats up, it is clear that tensions within the TDP are high as leaders continue to voice their concerns over the selection of candidates. It remains to be seen how these issues will be resolved in the coming days.