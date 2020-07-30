TDP leader Kollu Ravindra's bail petition over YSRCP leader's murder case dismissed

Andhra Pradesh: TDP senior leader and former minister Kollu Ravindra, accused in the murder case of Machilipatnam Market Yard ex-chairman Moka Bhaskara Rao, has been received a major blow from the district court. Kollu Ravindra's bail petition was dismissed by the district court on Thursday. The judge agreed with the Public Prosecutor (PP)'s argument that his release could affect the case and approvers. The court denied bail to Kollu Ravindra and the other accused.

It is learnt that YSRCP leader Moka Bhaskara Rao was brutally murdered on the 29th of last month at Machilipatnam fish market in broad daylight. Chinta Nancharaiah (Chinni), Chinta Nancharaya (Tiger), Chinta Nagamalleswara Rao, Chinta Vamsi Krishna, Pola Ramu, along with money and a minor were arrested in this case. Former minister Kollu Ravindra has been arrested as an A-4 accused in the case. He is currently a remand prisoner in Rajahmundry Central Jail.

Krishna district police have arrested former minister and TDP leader Kollu Ravindra for supporting his aides to assassinate Machilipatnam former Agriculture Market Yard chairman and ruling YSRC leader Moka Bhaskar Rao. Ravindra was sent to 14 day remand and was denied bail on certain occasions. In this backdrop the district court on Thursday dismissed the bail petition.

With the YSRCP to power, Bhaskar Rao got active locally and making the opponents in the city to run for money for the past six months, which led to the assassination. Bhaskar Rao's wife also alleged TDP leader Kollu Ravindra of being behind the conspiracy to kill her husband