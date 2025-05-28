  • Menu
TDP Mahanadu Celebrations Continue For Second Day

TDP Mahanadu Celebrations Continue For Second Day
Leaders and activists of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) are gathering in large numbers for the second day of the Mahanadu celebrations. A representative meeting is scheduled to take place, with leaders from various districts arriving to participate.

The proceedings will commence with a tribute to Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) on the occasion of his birth anniversary. The primary focus of the meeting will be a discussion on the government's welfare and development programmes.

As the festivities continue, the TDP aims to reinforce its commitments to social and developmental initiatives during this significant gathering.

