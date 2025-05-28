TDP Mahanadu Celebrations Continue For Second Day

Leaders and activists of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) are gathering in large numbers for the second day of the Mahanadu celebrations. A representative meeting is scheduled to take place, with leaders from various districts arriving to participate.

The proceedings will commence with a tribute to Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) on the occasion of his birth anniversary. The primary focus of the meeting will be a discussion on the government's welfare and development programmes.

As the festivities continue, the TDP aims to reinforce its commitments to social and developmental initiatives during this significant gathering.