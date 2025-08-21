  • Menu
TDP MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy gets threatening letter demanding money

Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy, a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and representative for Kovur, has reportedly received a threatening letter demanding a sum of Rs. 2 crores, with a warning of fatal consequences if her demands are not met.

According to reports, a masked individual visited the residence of Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, delivering a letter to the security personnel before swiftly departing. Upon inspection by the office staff, the letter revealed a chilling demand: a ransom of Rs 2 crore, with the threat of death should the demand not be met.

In response, the staff immediately alerted both the MP and MLA, leading to a prompt complaint being lodged with local police. Authorities maintained confidentiality regarding the investigation, which culminated in the identification and detention of a suspect from Iskapalem in Allur mandal.

Additionally, police apprehended another young man, who was behaving suspiciously near Vemireddy’s residence. He was found in possession of four mobile phones and provided inconsistent answers during questioning. The investigation is ongoing.

