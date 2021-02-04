TDP MPs meet Amit Shah, seek intervetion in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: The TDP MPs met and complained to Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Wednesday about the ongoing 'attacks and atrocities' being committed by the ministers, MLAs and YSRCP leaders in the state with utter disrespect to all the constitutional systems and institutions.

The TDP MPs appealed to Amit Shah about the urgent need for the Central government's intervention to restore law and order so as to ensure a free and fair election in the state.

This was badly required in view of the non-stop attacks on the constitutional institution of the AP State Election Commission and also unchecked false cases being filed against the Opposition leaders and the contesting candidates, they said.

Briefing the media later, MPs Galla Jayadev and Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar said that they had taken to the notice of the Union home minister how the YSRCP was resorting to all round attacks and atrocities on women, media, judges, weaker sections, opposition leaders, temples and now on the rival candidates in the panchayat elections.

They alleged that the YSRCP leaders were resorting to kidnappings and killings in order to prevent the rival candidates from filing nominations and from contesting in the polls.

The TDP MPs said that Shah assured to look into the memorandum they had submitted and to take suitable action that would be necessary.

Details of how the YSRCP regime has brought the general life to a standstill in Andhra Pradesh were given with proof and photographic evidence.

The attempt to murder case was wrongfully filed against TDP AP president K Atchannaidu who was sent to jail. This was nothing but the ruling party modus operandi to demotivate the rival candidates and undermine the election process.

Stating that all the four pillars of democracy were under severe attack in AP, the TDP MPs told the Union minister that Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy was himself misrepresenting the facts in order to divert the attention of the public.

State Election Commissioner was not being allowed to discharge his functions peacefully. All sorts of hurdles were being created at every step. Illegal cases and false arrests of the Opposition leaders became the order of the day.

The husband of a rival contesting candidate was murdered in cold blood just for filing nomination without listening to the YSRCP leaders' orders, they said.

The TDP MPs accused the Jagan government of trying its best to make the panchayat elections a one-sided affair which was running contrary to the basic foundations of a democratic country like India.

They alleged that the YSRCP leaders brandished lethal weapons and created terror in Nimmada village but the police filed no cases against them. However, attempt murder case was filed against Atchannaidu just for trying to speak to his own cousin for convincing him for a unanimous election, the said.