- December 2023 was a mixed bag for major auto companies
- Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman removed from Renegades' squad for BBL clash over NOC issue
- Nairs, Thiyyas genetically closer to population of northwest India, reveals study
- ‘Bigg Boss 17’: Elimination time for Rinku, Neil; Ayesha, Abhishek safe
- Actor Mishal Raheja plans to get hitched in 2024
- 265 fishermen, 384 civilians languish in Indian and Pakistani prisons, await freedom
- MSIL outlets sold liquor worth Rs. 18.85 crore on Dec 31
- BRS leader has lunch with sanitation workers to begin the new year
- Bengal govt fears flash-floods in Sikkim changed Teesta River's trajectory in north Bengal
- Retirement gift: Chief Secy retained as Bengal Govt’s Chief Financial Advisor
TDP Penukonda incharge receives new year wishes
Telugu Desam Party State Executive Secretary Srimati Savitamma is receiving New Year greetings from a large number of fans, TDP, Janasena, leaders and workers at the office at NTR Circle in Penukonda.
