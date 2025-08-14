TDP secures victory in Pulivendula ZPTC by-election

In a significant turn of events, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has achieved a resounding victory in the Pulivendula ZPTC by-election. TDP candidate Latha Reddy emerged triumphant with a commanding majority of 6,035 votes.

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) candidate, Hemanth Reddy, experienced a disappointing setback, securing only 683 votes. Other candidates, including those from the Congress and independent factions, managed to garner less than 100 votes each.

A total of 11 candidates from TDP, YSRCP, Congress, and independent backgrounds contested the election, which saw a voter turnout of 74 per cent. The results signal a significant challenge for the YSRCP in the region as TDP consolidates its position in Pulivendula.