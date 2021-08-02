TDP slams Jagan for 'diverting' BC funds

Mangalagiri: TDP leader and Repalle MLA Anagani Satya Prasad on Sunday asserted that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had no right to make any claims on 'BC welfare' since his government has resorted to diversion of thousands of crores rupees funds meant for uplift of the 139 BC castes.



In a letter written to the Chief Minister here, Satya Prasad said that the BC corporations and federations were crushed and their sub-plan funds and self-employment loans were cancelled one by one. Over 35 GOs were issued in the past 26 months in order to divert the multi-crore funds which were originally allocated for the BC welfare. A sum of Rs 18,500 crore of BC corporations was diverted in the name of various other programmes.

The budget allocation for BCs in 2019-`20 was Rs 15,061 crore but over Rs 10,478 crore of this was diverted. Similarly, Rs 23,458 crore out of 25,331 crore budget was diverted during 2020-21 and Rs 25,000 Cr out of Rs 28,237 crore allocation was diverted during 2021-`22.

Over 2 lakh BCs submitted applications for self-employment loans in the past two years but not a single loan was sanctioned. Moreover, the government was giving notices for return of old loans saying that they were not used by the beneficiaries.

The TDP MLA asked why the Chief Minister has cancelled over 45,000 loans given under the Kapu Corporation. The subsidised boats, fishing nets and tools were cancelled for fishermen. Nayi Brahmins were betrayed.

The Jagan rule diverted and used all those budget allocations given for the BCs. Satya Prasad alleged that the YSRCP regime was bent on turning the BCs into slaves and beggars going by how all their benefits were withdrawn. Over Rs 106 crore was diverted in the name of OBC and EBC pre and post-matric students scholarships. The previous TDP rule gave benefits and loans to lakhs of BCs through corporations and federations.

They were turned into businessmen. The TDP MLA slammed the Chief Minister and his regime for 'hurting' the constitutional rights of the backward classes at every step. Hundreds of crores were spent on advertisements but not even half of the amount was being spent on the genuine welfare of the BCs. The YSRCP rule was giving tiny benefits to just four castes but giving a huge colouring in the name of BC welfare for all the 139 castes.