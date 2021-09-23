TDP spreading canards out of frustration: Vellampalli Srinivas

Tadepalli: Endowments minister Vellampalli Srinivas accused the TDP of making false propaganda on Gujarat narcotics case saying that the opposition party is unable to digest defeat in recent polls.

Speaking to media at the party central office here on Wednesday, the minister said the recent landslide victory of YSRCP in ZPTC and MPTC elections and registering win in the TDP bastion have made it clear that people of the state are happy with the governance of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

TDP has been indulging in cheap politics as it is unable to digest the growing popularity of Chief Minister, he said.

Srinivas said TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu has lost cool and targeting the Chief Minister and the state government out of sheer frustration. He said that the TDP leaders Nara Lokesh, Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao and K Pattabhi Ram have been trying to link drugs case to the state government only to get political mileage

The Minister slammed the TDP for falsely propagating that YSRCP has won because TDP has boycotted MPTC and ZPTC polls and said TDP and Jana Sena have campaigned aggressively for panchayat and municipal polls and the BJP joined them for Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll, but failed to garner public support.

He said the Chief Minister has ensured social balance in the appointments with SCs, STs, BCs and the minorities as chairpersons and directors of various corporations. Seven out of 13 ZP chairpersons are going to be women and 335 out of 660 MPPs are going to be women.

He said six of the total 13 ZP chairpersons will be from SC, ST and BC communities and of the 660 MPP chairmen, 338 are going to SC, ST, BC and minorities. The state government has disbursed more than Rs 1 lakh crore directly to people through direct benefit transfer (DBT) under various welfare schemes in the last two years, he recalled.