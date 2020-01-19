TDP to give tug of war in Assembly and Council on three capitals

Amaravati: The Telugu Desam Legislature Party meeting decided to outrightly reject any proposal on shifting or splitting of AP capital by the State government in the Assembly special session, to be commenced on Monday.

The TDLP met here at the NTR Bhavan at Atmakkuru village in Mangalagiri mandal in Guntur district on Sunday, where the party president N Chandrababu Naidu directed the MLAs and MLCs about the strategy to be implemented in the Session. He observed with the members that they must explain the Assembly about the circumstances and importance in establishing capital at Amaravati.

TDP leaders stated that they will oppose any kind of adverse proposal to the Amaravati, in both the Houses. That may be repealing of APCRDA Act, or proposing amendments to it, or introducing new bills on the name of decentralized development or zonal commissionerates or anything that matters. "The TDLP unanimously decided to oppose the government's move on splitting the capital on the pretext of decentralized development", informed the TDP leaders.

At the same time, the defected MLAs including Maddali Giri and Vallabaneni Vamsi did not attend it. The former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao also did not attend the meeting.

Meanwhile, the party issued Whip to all the MLAs and MLCs including Giri nad Vamsi, in anticipation of the voting on the bills against the capital Amaravati.

MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other important leaders of the party have attended the meeting.

Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao, AP TDP president, Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, the Deputy Leaders in Assembly including MLA Butchhaiah Chowdary, Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, Nimmala Ramanaidu and the MLCs Dokka Manikya Varaprasad, G Srinivasulu, Party General Secretary Nara Lokesh, Floor Leader of the party in Lok Sabha Galla Jaya Dev, MPs Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar and others present in this meeting.