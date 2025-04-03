Live
TDP wants flexibility for states in Waqf Board composition
TDP, a key ally of the NDA at the Centre, on Wednesday urged the government to allow states greater flexibility in determining the composition of Waqf boards.
New Delhi: TDP, a key ally of the NDA at the Centre, on Wednesday urged the government to allow states greater flexibility in determining the composition of Waqf boards.
During a debate on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha, TDP MP Krishna Prasad Tenneti expressed hope that the Centre would consider granting state governments the autonomy to structure their Waqf boards in a manner that best serves Muslim women, youth, and marginalised communities.
“This step will reaffirm TDP’s commitment to inclusive growth and the welfare of all communities,” Krishna Prasad said.
The bill seeks to amend the Waqf Act, 1995, to improve the regulation and management of Waqf properties.
The TDP member emphasised that many of these properties have been underutilised and should be leveraged more effectively for the benefit of the community.