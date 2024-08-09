TDP, YSRCP in a tug of war over MLC seat

Vizianagaram: Both ruling TDP and opposition YSRCP are putting in their efforts to win Visakhapatnam MLC seat under local bodies quota. The vacancy arose after MLC Vamsi Krishna Srinivas joined Jana Sena and won as MLA. The election for the seat will be held on August 30 and counting on September 3. The local body representatives like MPTC, ZPTC members, muncipal councillors, GVMC corporators under Visakha, Anakapalli and Alluri Sitaramaraju district will cast their votes for the post of MLC. In fact, out of 841 votes, 11 seats are vacant due to various reasons and 615 votes are in favour of YSRCP and rest belong to TDP and its alliance parties BJP and JSP. As per the present situation, YSRCP has clear edge to win the seat and the party chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy announced senior leader Botcha Satyanarayana as party candidate.

On the other hand, TDP is yet to finalise the name of the candidate but Peela Govind (ex MLA of Anakapalli) is expecting the ticket. Sources say TDP is luring the voters (local body representatives) offering some posts and funds for development activities in their areas. Recently, around 15 corporators from Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation shifted their loyalty to TDP. The party is putting in all efforts to wrest the seat from YSRCP.

Meanwhile, Botcha Satyanarayana is conducting meetings with YSRCP former ministers Budi Mutyala Naidu, Gudivada Amarnath and MLAs Karanam Dharma Sri and others to mobilise support.