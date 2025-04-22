TDP, YSRCP leaders clash in Tirupati; several injured

Tirupati: Tensions flared between members of TDP and YSRCP in Tirupati on Monday, resulting in injuries on both sides and a war of words between the rival political groups.

TDP’s 1st Division President, Venkatesh alias Dhoni, sustained serious injuries and was admitted to Ruia Government Hospital. Senior TDP leaders, including SAAP Chairman A Ravi Naidu, Tirupati Parliamentary President G Narasimha Yadav, Deputy Mayor RC Munikrishna, City President Sankara Narayana, and APIIC Chairman Vooka Vijay Kumar, visited the hospital to check on his condition.

According to TDP leaders, the assault was carried out by YSRCP leader Venkata Muni Reddy and his associates, who allegedly used knives and chilli powder in what they described as a planned attack. They have urged the police to take stringent action against the accused.

In response, YSRCP leaders refuted the allegations, claiming that it was their party workers who were attacked during a religious procession in Mittur.

They alleged that Muni Reddy and his wife were prevented from offering aarti and were assaulted by a group of TDP supporters. Several YSRCP members, including Sai Kumar, Muni Lakshmi, Arkot Shankar Reddy, and Arkot Sarada, also reportedly sustained injuries in the clash.

YSRCP Tirupati coordinator Bhumana Abhinay Reddy visited the injured party workers and criticised the local police for their handling of the situation, raising concerns over the deteriorating law and order in the city. Police have yet to issue an official statement, and investigations into the incident are currently underway.