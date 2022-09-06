  • Menu
Teachers hailed for rendering selfless services

Teachers felicitated as part of the Teachers’ Day celebrations held at VMRDA Childrens Theatre in Visakhapatnam on Monday
Teachers felicitated as part of the Teachers’ Day celebrations held at VMRDA Children's Theatre in Visakhapatnam on Monday

Visakhapatnam: Teachers were felicitated and their services were hailed on the occasion of Teachers Day celebrated with fervour at VMRDA children's Theatre in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Marking the birth anniversary celebrations of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, teachers were honoured.

Speaking on the occasion, District Collector A Mallikarjuna urged the students to draw inspiration from the life of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Parents are the first teachers of children, he said. The selfless services being rendered by teachers were appreciated on the occasion.

The celebrations included cultural performances by students. Mayor

Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, Zilla Parishad Chairperson J Subadra, MLA Vasupalli Ganesh, MLC Varudhu Kalyani, VMRDA chairperson Akkaramani Vijaya Nirmala, among others attended.

