Teachers should nurture students into responsible citizens says Chittoor Collector Sumit Kumar

Chittoor : Chittoor district Collector Sumit Kumar underscored the importance of teachers not only imparting education but also paying close attention to student behaviour in schools. He addressed a gathering during parent-teacher meetings held at ZP High Schools in P. Kothakota and Bangarupalem, under Puthalapattu constituency. The event was also attended by Puthalapattu MLA Dr K Murali Mohan, education officials and parents.

The Collector urged teachers to take full responsibility for students, emphasising both academic performance and health. He stressed the need for extra attention to subjects where students are lagging and encouraged educators to nurture them into responsible citizens. He assured parents that government schools now offer facilities comparable to private institutions, creating an environment conducive to quality learning.

Sumit Kumar highlighted the importance of preparing students for competitive challenges, not only within the State but also on a global level. He advised conducting parent-teacher meetings at least once a month to update parents on their children’s progress, health and behaviour. He also welcomed feedback from parents to improve school facilities. Distributing health records and progress cards during these meetings was identified as a key practice to keep parents informed.

MLA Murali Mohan acknowledged teachers’ pivotal role in shaping students’ behaviour and academic growth. He called for sensitivity when dealing with illiterate parents and urged a cooperative relationship between teachers and families. The MLA expressed confidence in Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Education Minister Nara Lokesh’s commitment to providing a brighter future for students. The event concluded with a community lunch involving students, parens, teachers, the Collector, and the MLA.