Teachers told to impart value-based edu

Nandyal: Law and minority welfare minister NMD Farooq urged teachers to prioritise value-based education to mould students into responsible citizens.

Speaking at the Teachers’ Day celebrations at PGRS Hall at the collectorate on Friday, he reaffirmed the government’s commitment to elevating educational standards. The event, commemorating the 137th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, was attended by district collector G Raja Kumari, DEO Janardhan Reddy and other officials.

The programme began with the lighting of a ceremonial lamp and floral tributes to Dr Radhakrishnan. Highlighting welfare initiatives, minister Farooq emphasised the coalition government’s efforts to provide corporate-level facilities in government schools to ensure quality education for all.

He detailed the Thalliki Vandhanam scheme, which offers Rs. 13,000 per child from Class 1 to Class 12 to reduce dropouts due to financial constraints. Additionally, the Sthree Shakti scheme provides free bus travel for women, and the Dokka Seethamma Midday Meal Scheme ensures nutritious meals for students.

The Minister encouraged teachers to strive for Nandyal district to secure the top rank in the upcoming Class 10 results and extended heartfelt Teachers’ Day greetings. District collector G Raja Kumari praised the government’s focus on educational development and emphasized integrating technology into teaching.

She urged teachers to adopt online teaching methods and foster discipline, leadership, and social values through activities like NCC, NSS, Scouts and Guides. Sharing her personal journey, she credited her teachers for guiding her from a small village to her current role as district collector.

During the event, 48 teachers received district-level Best Teacher Awards for their outstanding contributions.

Farooq and collector Raja Kumari presented the awardees with mementos and certificates. The program saw enthusiastic participation from officials, deputy DEOs, mandal education officers, teacher union leaders, teachers, and public representatives, concluding with shared aspirations for the continued advancement of education in Nandyal district.



