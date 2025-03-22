Telugu doctor elected to national body

Visakhapatnam : For the first time, a Telugu person Dr Sridhar Gangavarapu was elected as governing council member in ‘Indian Arthroscopy Society (IAS)-2025’ elections.

In the recent Indian ‘Arthroscopy Society – 2025’ elections, Medicover Hospitals, Orthopaedic Department, arthroscopy key hole specialist Dr Sridhar Gangavarapu was elected as the governing council member for a period of three years.

The hospital officials and doctors mentioned it was a great pride for Andhra Pradesh as a Telugu person won in the IAS elections for the first time. They congratulated Dr. Sridhar for the accomplishment.